Jimmy Dale Morris

With heartfelt sorrow, we are announcing the passing of Jimmy Dale Morris, born Aug. 11, 1948, born in Dinuba, Calif., but resided in Farmington, N.M.

Jimmy was called to serve as one of the Lord’s soldiers on Dec. 23.

Jimmy served in Vietnam in 1969/70 with the 11th Armored Cavalry, where he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and Purple Heart for wounds received in combat.

While he’s away, he wants us to protect and keep safe his wife, Gina, his children, Jimmy Jr., Serena and husband Shawn T, Tyler, Shawn and Ireland, his four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Holly Keeling, brother Frank Morris and brothers Curtis and Leo Henington. He has one surviving brother, Greg Morris, and wife Pam.

He left this world too soon, but left everlasting memories and friends who dearly loved him. In these difficult times, the family is unable to provide a ceremony to properly honor Jimmy. When we are able to gather together, a date will be set for his celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pat Tillman Foundation.