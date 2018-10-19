Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance set for Saturday

- News
By Michelle Peterson
Special to The PREVIEW
This Saturday, Oct. 20, from 7 to 11 p.m., you will want to be at the Archuleta County Extension building for the fourth annual Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance.
Get out your best country outfit because there will be some competition this year. There will be prizes for the Best Dressed Cowboy and the Best Dressed Cowgirl.
But wait, there are even more surprises. There will be a live auction early in the evening with several very fun and exciting items including spending a day fly-fishing with Gary Morris, country music artist, at his Mountain Spirit Ranch on the Navajo River. This exciting opportunity can be arranged directly with Morris for sometime after July when the river conditions are perfect for fly-fishing.
Other live auction items include a beautiful necklace and earring set and a new black cowboy hat autographed by Clint Black which has been donated by Garry and Cathy Stevenson. In the silent auction, there are more items as well including lift tickets and ski rental certificates, just in time for that fresh snow.
Of course, all these items and adventures, with values adding up to over $5,000, have been donated by businesses and individuals that support the work that the Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs does in our community every day.
Funds raised from this event will be a used to support scholarships for our graduating high school students attending college or trade schools as well as providing youth leadership training and supporting incoming and outgoing exchange students. Other efforts to support our students include supplying dictionaries to our elementary schools and teacher mini-grants.
So, make a date with that special dancing partner and come on out to dance to one of the best country dancing bands, Country Thunder. Clay Campbell, Dave Chambers, Dennis Kleckner and Greg Guitar get the whole crowd up and moving and grooving. Great barbecue will be available, as well as a cash bar with all your favorite beverages.
Advance tickets are available from any Noon Rotarian for $15 per person or two for $25, or at Exit Realty. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
