Jason Rose and Denise Chaney to sing for Sunday Night Unplugged

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

The liturgical season of Advent is a time of waiting, a time to reflect on our lives, and a time to prepare to receive the mystery and joy of the Christmas miracle. This can be rather daunting when buying and mailing presents, decorating, baking special goodies, preparing for the arrival of family or special guests, and attending festive holiday activities seem to absorb all of our time and energy. However, just as rest is important to the body, the spirit requires us to stop, reflect and listen.

Sunday Night Unplugged will offer that opportunity this Sunday evening at 5 p.m. in the beautiful setting of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Guest musicians will be Jason Rose and Denise Chaney, who will present us with a few of the lovely songs from their new Christmas CD, “Love has Come.”

Sunday Night Unplugged is a music and meditation service that offers an atmosphere of peace and quiet, sounds of gentle music offered by local artists, the visual pleasures of the mountains and the woods as seen through the church’s transept windows, and the soft glow of candles lit in prayer in front of a beautifully decorated altar. It is a unique setting that requires little more than your presence.

“Sunday Night Unplugged is not a typical liturgical Episcopal service of worship,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “We have intentionally kept things simple to allow our guests to experience the presence of God in their own way. We offer a few readings that pertain to a particular theme of the evening, but the focus is on silence, music and prayer. Rose and Chaney have been frequent guests of Sunday Night Unplugged and their gift of music is always prayerfully and gratefully received.”

Rose, pastor of worship and creative arts at Grace In Pagosa, and singer Chaney have collaborated their talents and songwriting skills for the past several years, bringing fresh sounds that envelope a variety of musical styles. Their blend has been described as “Musical medicine for the soul.”

“Pagosa Springs is blessed with truly amazing musicians, professional in every way, and generously willing to give of their time and talent to benefit the community. Sunday Night Unplugged features these talented artists every month in a setting in which we are allowed to truly and deeply listen without distraction. Jason and Denise are wonderful artists who bring spiritually rich gifts of music. They will surely enrich and enhance this holy season with their beautiful voices,” said Neel.

Sunday Night Unplugged is open to the public free of charge. Take this opportunity to stop and reflect on the holy mystery of the season; the most precious gift to all mankind, God made flesh, dwelling among us through the humble birth of the holy child, Jesus Christ.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Lifestyle, Music, Religion