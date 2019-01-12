Jason Rose and Denise Chaney to offer music for Sunday Night Unplugged

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

Sunday Night Unplugged at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will begin the new year this Sunday at 5 p.m. with the lovely sounds of Jason Rose and Denise Chaney serenading the evening of meditation.

If you have never experienced the quiet beauty of Sunday Night Unplugged, you might find it is exactly what you need to help start the year on steady footing.

Sunday Night Unplugged is simple in its approach, giving tools for those in attendance to enjoy quiet meditation and prayer. These tools include scriptural and secular readings and prayers interspersed with beautiful contemplative music, all centered around extended periods of silence.

Every month, Sunday Night Unplugged brings guest artists from around the community to provide music for the evening. Rose and Chaney have offered their talents on numerous occasions, offering their original songs to complement the theme of the evening. This week, they will be accompanied by guest backup musicians, including Nicole Cotts on vocals, Jarret Chaney on bass and Samuel Hughes on cajon.

“Jason and Denise have sung together for years and have produced numerous CDs of their music. They have developed that innate sense of ensemble that comes from years of experience. We are always pleased and honored to have them sing for us. They provide that quiet beauty that people have come to expect from Sunday Night Unplugged services. We always look forward to having them with us,” said the Rev Douglas Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s.

Sunday Night Unplugged takes place the second Sunday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. The public is invited to attend free of charge.

