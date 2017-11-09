Jail, water district defeated in election

Archuleta County voters were not in a giving mood this fall, turning down both ballot issues, according to the unofficial election results released Tuesday night.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Election, Law Enforcement, News, Top Stories