Jail campaign group opens meetings to public

By Avery Martinez
Staff Writer
A new jail could be on the ballot in November, and a county campaign committee has just recently opened its meetings to the public.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
