It’s not too late: Health insurance open enrollment continues

By Claire Ninde

Special to The SUN

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) reminds Colorado residents that Health Insurance Open Enrollment continues through Jan. 15.

Individuals and families can still get insurance through Connect for Health Colorado, as well as financial help to pay for it, until Jan. 15. After that, until next November, enrollment will only be available to people with certain life change events, such as having a child or losing employer-offered insurance. Call SJBPH for details.

SJBPH can provide help to understand insurance options as well as financial assistance opportunities. Residents are encouraged to call health coverage guide Kevin O’Connor at 335-2021 before Jan. 15 to take advantage of this free public service.

