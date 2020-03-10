It takes a village: Community comes together for ‘Matilda’

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

It definitely does take a village. And the performing arts department at Pagosa Springs High School is surrounded by a caring village of volunteers that love music, theater and kids.

As the young actors work on final preparations for the opening of their spring musical, they are supported in all areas of production. Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is the school’s biggest supporter and proponent, as it offers and provides not only assistance with sets, costumes, props, but also mentorship and apprenticeship with the technical side of lighting and sound design. CUP also offers expertise and coaching for vocals, dance and acting coaching to our students.

The Tanner family, assisted by Chris Weigand, work as stage managers, crew, backstage help, fly technicians, and with sets and costumes; we could never mount a show without their love and support. Nora and Ricardo Martinez, fairly new to the Pagosa community, lend their expertise to sets and costumes and whatever else they are asked and are becoming an invaluable asset to our performing arts family.

This year, for “Matilda the Musical,” the theater department partnered with Torry Hessman and his woodworking class to craft a set piece that looks like a jail gate for one of the numbers, “School Song,” in the production. We are excited for this collaboration and will seek more of this in future shows.

“Matilda” opens on March 17 for five shows only. Curtain is at 7 p.m., with tickets at the door. It is an exciting musical for everyone.

