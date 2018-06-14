Isaiah Griego

Photo courtesy Joel Priest

Standing between parents Michelle and Brian, Pagosa Springs’ Isaiah Griego presents his 2018 Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State Games award this past weekend inside Adams State University’s Plachy Hall. After defeating the Blue team 106-93 in the semifinals, Griego and Black fell to Red in the championship by a 100-91 margin. Griego scored 14 points in the win and five in the loss.

