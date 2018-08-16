Isaac Edward Oldham

Isaac Edward Oldham, born Jan. 3, 1940, went to be with the Lord Aug. 9. Ike is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sharron (Holman) Oldham; three daughters: Carrie Bunn, Lynette (Joe) Cash, Cindy (Will) Tiffany, Brad (Becky) Trusty, all of Pueblo, Colo., and Betty Smith, of Pagosa Springs, Colo. Ike has one living brother, Harry “Reggie” (Dorothy) Oldham, of Pueblo, Colo., and a sister, Jean (Larry) Weed, of Texas. Ike also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Living in Pagosa Springs for most of his life, Ike also leaves behind many friends and family members. He is preceded in death by parents Harry and Stella (Groves) Oldham, son Eddie Oldham, two sisters and a brother. Funeral services for will be held at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1879 Majestic Drive, on Friday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m.

Follow these topics: Obituaries