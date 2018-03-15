Investigation continues for Pagosa Springs suspect in homicide

- News
The Town of Pagosa Springs provided the following information.
The Pagosa Springs Police Department was informed of a death investigation in progress at the New Mexico state line that occurred on March 14. The New Mexico state police department is handling this investigation and has not publicly released the identity of the individual or cause of death.
At this time investigators continue to work on any connections that there may or may not be between this individual and the burglary/homicide that occurred on Sunday evening at the Ski and Bow Rack near downtown Pagosa Springs. Law enforcement agents have been interviewing dozens of individuals in connection with the incident and are waiting for evidence from the crime scene to be processed by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ crime lab. This evidence processing will take several weeks, and may be longer.
The suspect is a white male, approximately five foot seven inches to five foot nine inches, with a slight to medium build. He was seen wearing a hooded camouflage jacket and possible snow pants. A possible vehicle is being sought in connection with the incident: a late 80s to late 90s white Toyota 4Runner or Nissan Pathfinder — very muddy, with possible homemade camouflage on the bottom of the vehicle and a roof rack.
The Pagosa Springs Police Department continues to work with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and detectives from the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this incident. To share any tips on Sunday night’s incident, please contact the new dedicated tip line via email at pagosapdcrime@gmail.com or phone at (970) 264-4151 ext. 243 if you have any information about the vehicle or the suspect.
