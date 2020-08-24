Introducing the Pagosa stars for Seeds of Learning

By Lilli Peters

Seeds of Learning

The amazing stars of Dancing with the Pagosa Stars are preparing for the third annual dance competition to support Pagosa’s Seeds of Learning.

This competition has taken a cool 2020 twist by utilizing a virtual platform allowing viewers to watch the night of fun from their very own living room. These stars have been matched with a dance coach who will lead them through the process to hopefully win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. The six super stars are Quinlan Quiros, Theresa Snyder, Blue Haas, Jonathan Dobson, Gabriel Heraty and Dr. Robert Bonham.

Quiros grew up on a ranch in Laredo, Texas, before attending Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. She later grew her interest in construction while building a vacation home development called Villas del Mar in Cabo San Jose. After her husband’s passing, she returned to Texas and built a home in Austin. A woman of many talents, Quiros is a rancher, home builder, interior designer and now dancer. As a mother of three and grandmother of 10, Quiros is excited to support a cause focused on helping children.

Snyder and her husband moved to Pagosa Springs 16 years ago and have never looked back. They have thoroughly enjoyed the outdoor attractions like running, biking, and RVing. Snyder also works as a personal fitness trainer. She was born in a rural town in upstate New York and has four brothers and one sister. She said she is really excited to help support the kids at Seeds because she “was one of those at-risk children that Seeds tries to help. If not for the intervention of caring adults, my life would have been much different. Please vote for me so that we could give the children the support that they deserve to become great adults.”

A Pagosa Springs-based artist and performer, Haas has been a part of the community since 1991. Haas loves to support local charities and, in the last few years, has taken roles in numerous fundraisers around town. Haas is especially excited to support Seeds of Learning as his son has been a student for the last two years.

Jonathan Dobson grew up in the New York suburbs. He graduated from Georgetown University in 1996 with a double major in history and theology. A true fan of traveling, Jonathan has spent time in more than 20 countries and visited every state except for Alabama. He is the owner/operator of a solar power company in town which is 14 years old. Despite his professional and adventurous accomplishments, Dobson is most proud of his 9-year-old son, Jonah, and is excited to help all the children of the community by dancing for Seeds of Learning.

Heraty is our first-ever star that attended Seeds of Learning and he is now a senior at Pagosa Springs High School. He loves to run and participates in cross-country and track at his school. This year, Heraty has worked on his stage fright by playing guitar and singing in the Americana program at the high school. On top of school and his extracurriculars, Heraty has also worked at a local baking company since he was 14. His parents, Mike and Lauri Heraty, own a local real estate agency and they are very encouraging of his dancing for Seeds of Learning.

Bonham first moved to Colorado to complete an internship at Denver General Hospital. Though he later returned to Dallas, Texas, for his residency, Bonham couldn’t stay away from the Rocky Mountains forever. After residency, Bonham was recruited by the U.S. Army to run the 95th evac hospital in DaNang. He eventually returned to Dallas and started a private practice in the specialty of ear, nose, and throat — head and neck surgery from which he retired in 2009. He has served on many hospital boards and was even recruited as a medical advisor for George W. Bush. Since retirement, he and his wife, Brenda, spend as much time as possible at their cabin in Pagosa Springs. They return to their home in Dallas to spend time with Bonham’s daughter, son-in-law and two lively grandchildren. He hopes his participation with Seeds of Learning will help improve the social and health environment for the children in the community.

These six super stars are working hard for your votes to win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. To tune into their amazing performances, purchase a virtual ticket for $55 at http://growingseeds.org/go/dance2020/. Ticket purchasers will receive the Internet link for access to the show the week prior to the event.

You can also support your favorite dancer by visiting Seeds’ website at www.growingseeds.org and voting for your favorites. Each $1 vote moves a star closer to winning the fabulous trophy and bragging rights for the next year. But, more importantly, all the proceeds go to sustaining Seeds of Learning, where preschoolers are expertly prepared for school and for life. After this crazy year, these kids need your help more than ever.