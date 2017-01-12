International affairs study group announces series of sessions in Durango

By Janice Sheftel

Special to The PREVIEW

Great Decisions, an international affairs discussion group, is celebrating its 15th year in Durango. Knowledgeable facilitators will present background materials and lead discussions on eight timely topics in international relations selected by the Foreign Policy Association (FPA).

The discussions begin on Jan. 31 and are held every other Tuesday thereafter at the Durango Public Library. The public is encouraged to attend these thought-provoking sessions.

The discussions, held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., are free and open to the public, students included. Attendees are welcome to bring their lunches.

For the eight selected topics, the FPA has prepared a DVD and book. The DVD will be shown at the corresponding session. The book covers all eight topics and is available for $25 by sending a check in that amount made out to LWVLPC and mailed, including email address, to Great Decisions, c/o S. McGinness, 756 E. 6th Ave., Durango, CO 81301.

The sessions are as follows.

• Jan. 31: “The Future of Europe,” led by Eric Nedergaard.

• Feb. 14: “Trade and Politics,” led by Michael Todt.

• Feb. 28: “Conflict in the South China Sea,” facilitated by Gail Harris.

• March 4: “Nuclear Security,” led by Ruth Almanis.

• March 28: “U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum,” led by Janine Fitzgerald.

• April 11: “Latin America’s Political Pendulum,” led by Ellen and Ross Park.

• April 25: “Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan,” led by Dennis Aaronson.

• May 9: “Saudi Arabia in Transition,” led by Katherine Burgess.

More information about the FPA can be found at www.fpa.org. For questions about local discussions, contact Janice Sheftel at janicesheftel@gmail.com.

