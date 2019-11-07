Interested in history? Join the History Club

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others?

If so, please join us the History (Book) Club and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Senior Center.

The discussions cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room in the Senior Center.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Medical alert monitors

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges to your service provider or if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees to your provider.

Please call 264-2167 for more information or to sign up.

Memberships

2019 Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7 — Chicken piccata with orzo, eggplant gratin, broccoli with garlic and butter, milk, salad bar and chocolate raspberry cake.

Friday, Nov. 8 — Tuna and noodles, Brussels sprouts, creamed corn, milk, salad bar and pumpkin muffin.

Monday, Nov. 11 — Closed for Veterans Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Beef lasagna, spinach, bacon green beans, focaccia bread with butter, milk and salad bar.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 — Lemon chicken, loaded baked potato, broccoli salad, milk, salad bar and peach cobbler.

Thursday, Nov. 14 — Teriyaki salmon with tartar sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, stir-fry citrus asparagus, milk, salad bar and baked apple.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

