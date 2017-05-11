Inside the burn: Fire training exercise

- News
The U.S. Forest Service (USFS), Pagosa Ranger District conducted a prescribed burn in the Turkey Springs area of the San Juan National Forest, near Hatcher Lake, on Friday, May 5.
