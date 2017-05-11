e edition login button

Inside the burn: Fire training exercise

By Jim Garrett

The U.S. Forest Service Pagosa Ranger District conducts a prescribed burn in the Turkey Springs area on Friday, May 5. The burn was part of a prescribed fire training exercise with personnel from numerous agencies and organizations participating from Indonesia and Spain, British Columbia, Canada, and states throughout the western U.S.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS), Pagosa Ranger District conducted a prescribed burn in the Turkey Springs area of the San Juan National Forest, near Hatcher Lake, on Friday, May 5.

This story was posted on May 11, 2017.