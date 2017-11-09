Information sought in arson fire of thrift store delivery truck

Photo courtesy Humane Society of Pagosa Springs
A fire broke out in the engine compartment of the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs’ thrift store delivery truck on Oct. 28. The case is under investigation, with evidence indicating the cause of the fire was arson. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation should contact the Pagosa Springs Police Department at 264-4151.

By Mike Stoll
Special to The SUN
Saturday night, Oct. 28, fire broke out in the engine compartment of the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs’ (HSPS) thrift store delivery truck.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on November 9, 2017.