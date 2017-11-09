Information sought in arson fire of thrift store delivery truck

By Mike Stoll

Special to The SUN

Saturday night, Oct. 28, fire broke out in the engine compartment of the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs’ (HSPS) thrift store delivery truck.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Crime, Fire District, Law Enforcement, News