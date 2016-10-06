Information about VA disability compensation

Disability compensation is a monthly tax-free benefit paid to veterans who are at least 10 percent disabled because of injuries or diseases that were incurred in or aggravated during active duty, active duty for training or inactive duty training. A disability can apply to physical conditions, such as a chronic knee condition, as well as a mental health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Benefit

The benefit amount is graduated according to the degree of the veteran’s disability on a scale from 10 percent to 100 percent (in increments of 10 percent). Compensation may also be paid for disabilities that are considered related or secondary to disabilities occurring in service and for disabilities presumed to be related to circumstances of military service, even though they may arise after service. Generally, the degrees of disability specified are also designed to compensate for considerable loss of working time from exacerbations or illnesses.

If you have dependents, an additional allowance may be added if your combined disability is rated 30 percent or greater. Your compensation may be offset if you receive military retirement pay, disability severance pay or separation incentive payments.

More information about disability compensation benefit amounts can be found on the Compensation Rates page on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) website.

Eligibility

Veterans are eligible for disability benefits based on the following criteria:

• Service in the uniformed services on active duty; or

• Active duty for training; or

• Inactive duty training; and

• You were discharged under other than dishonorable conditions; and

• You are at least 10-percent disabled by an injury or disease that was incurred in or aggravated during active duty or active duty for training, or inactive duty training.

Note: If you were on inactive duty for training, the disability must have resulted from injury, heart attack or stroke.

Evidence required

Evidence required includes:

• Medical evidence of a current physical or mental disability; and

• Evidence of a relationship between your disability and an injury, disease or event in military service. Medical records or medical opinions are required to establish this relationship.

Note: Under certain circumstances, the VA may conclude that certain current disabilities were caused by service, even if there is no specific evidence proving this in your particular claim. The cause of a disability is presumed for the following veterans who have certain diseases:

• Former prisoners of war;

• Veterans who have certain chronic or tropical diseases that become evident within a specific period of time after discharge from service;

• Veterans who were exposed to ionizing radiation, mustard gas or Lewisite while in service;

• Veterans who were exposed to certain herbicides, such as by serving in Vietnam;

• Veterans who served in southwest Asia during the Gulf War.

For more information

The office of Archuleta County veterans service officer provides assistance to qualified military veterans, and their families, or a veteran’s survivors, in applying to and in obtaining VA program assistance, benefits and claims.

This assistance is provided within the guidelines, policies and procedures established by the Colorado Department of Military and Veteran Affairs. This is a mandated program of the state of Colorado.

For further information on VA benefits, please call or stop by the Archuleta County Veterans Service Office, located at the Senior Center in the Ross Aragon Community Center on Hot Springs Boulevard.

The best way to contact me is to set up an appointment, for either at your home or in the office, so I can schedule a specific time in order to answer and assist each veteran in Archuleta County.

The office number is 264-4013, fax number is 264-4014, cell number is 946-3590 and email is raytaylor@archuletacounty.org. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bring a DD Form 214 (discharge) for applications to VA programs or benefits for which the veteran may be entitled to enroll, and for filing in the Archuleta County VSO office.

Always leave me a message and phone number to contact you.

Veterans’ groups

The following veterans groups meet in Pagosa Springs:

• American Legion Post 108: second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m., 287 Hermosa St.

• American Legion Post 108 Ladies Auxiliary: second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m., 287 Hermosa St.

• Veterans for Veterans: Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

• Combat Veterans PTSD Group: Every other Tuesday at noon, Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Contact Kevin Kelly at (505) 699-0824.

• Women’s Group of Spouses of Veterans: First and third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Dr. Sharon Carter’s office. Contact Charlotte at 903-9690.

Important numbers

• 799-VETS, www.Vets4VetsPSCO.org.

• Durango VA Outpatient Clinic: 247-2214.

• Farmington VA Center: (505) 326-4383.

• VAMC Albuquerque, N.M.: (800) 465-8262.

• VAMC Albuquerque, N.M., emergency notification: (800) 465-8262, ext. 5739.

• The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support to veterans in crisis, as well as their family and friends 24/7/365. Call (800) 273-8255, chat online or text 838255.

