Inaugural Colorfest Breakfast with Balloons set for Saturday

By Leslie Wustrack
Special to The PREVIEW
Rain or shine, the Breakfast with Balloons fundraiser for the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership’s Growing Domes will be held this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 10 a.m.
Guests will enjoy a relaxing start to their day as they watch the spectacular Colorfest balloon ascension from the greenhouse’s amphitheater, the perfect viewing site on the San Juan River at 5th Street.
A scrumptious gourmet breakfast with champagne will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. Special entertainment will be provided by world-class saxophonist Bob Hemenger. The area will be contained for the event and tents will be installed to accommodate any type of weather.
There are a limited number of tickets available. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs. Adult tickets are $40; children’s tickets (10 and under) are $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to pagosagreen.org or visit the Chamber offices.
