In Memoriam Veda J.

A Letter From Heaven:

When tomorrow starts without me, And I’m not here to see, If the sun should rise and find your eyes, filled with tears for me, I wish so much you wouldn’t cry, The way you did today, While thinking of the many things, we didn’t say.

I know how much you love me, As much as I love you, And each time you think of me, I know you’ll miss me too.

When tomorrow starts without me, Don’t think we’re far apart, For every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.

The children, grandchildren, and siblings of Veda