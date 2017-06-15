In Memoriam Santana Lujan

In memory of Santana Lujan, June 16, 2016.

Forever in our hearts. We thought of you with love today. But that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, and the day before that, too.

We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. All we have are memories, and your memory is our keepsake, with which we’ll never part.

God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts.

“To the world you were a Dad. To your family, you were the world.”

Emma, Joe, Gloria, Darlene, Marcella, Deanna and families

