In Memoriam Fred Harman

A memorial for Fred Harman will be held on May 20.
Fred Harman III passed away on Oct. 10, 2016, at Pine Ridge Extended Care facility at the age of 89.
In past years, Fred always enjoyed celebrating his birthday with an open house for all residents of Pagosa Springs close to his actual birth date, which was May 21, 1927. He loved sitting down and telling stories about his early years as a rancher in the Blanco Basin as well as stories of his father’s early days here, while enjoying a glass of iced tea or lemonade and a cookie.
He would have been 90 years old this May 21 and, instead of a birthday party, we will have a memorial service for him at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Saturday, May 20, at 3 p.m. Please join us that day and share some of your “Fred” stories. If you would like to bring some finger food to share, that would be welcome.
After a short service conducted by the Rev. John Longcamp of Trinity Anglican Church at the Clubhouse, we will have light refreshments and then proceed to Hilltop Cemetery for a Military Honors Team ceremony at the graveside and interment of his ashes in the Harman family plot.
