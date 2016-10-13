In Memoriam Andy Talamante Jr.

In Loving Memory

July 23, 1969-Oct. 16, 2010.

Lonely is the home without you. Life to us is not the same. All the world would be like heaven, if we could have you back again. How dearly we loved you and prayed you might live. But Jesus just beckoned and we had to give. God gave us strength to hear it and courage to fight the blow, what it has meant to lose you. God alone will ever know.

Dear Andy, It’s been six long years and we still hurt for you and miss you so.

Love, your family

Follow these topics: Obituaries