Immaculate Heart of Mary, John Paul II Mass schedule released

Special to The PREVIEW

Following is the Catholic community Mass schedule for Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) and John Paul II (JP II).

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. JP II. Streaming will be available.

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 4 p.m. JP II. (Reservations need to be made; call the parish office to reserve your place.) Streaming will be available.

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Parish Hall. Christmas songs will be sung half an hour before Christmas Eve Masses. 3:30 p.m. at JP II and 7:30 p.m. at the Parish Hall.

Christmas Day (the Nativity of the Lord), Dec. 25, PCC Family Mass 9 a.m., JP II. (Reservations need to be made; call the parish office to reserve your place.) Streaming will be available.

New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 5 p.m., JP II.

New Year’s Day (Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God), Jan. 1, 2021, 9 a.m. JP II, one Mass only.