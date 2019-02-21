IML tournament schedule changed due to weather
Due to extreme inclement weather expected in the southwest corner of the state, there has been a change to the Intermountain League tournament schedule to maximize student safety.
The new schedule is as follows:
Saturday, Feb. 23
Pagosa Springs girls vs. Montezuma-Cortez girls at noon in Cortez
Bayfield boys vs. Cortez boys at 1:30 p.m. in Cortez
Alamosa girls vs. Centauri girls at a time to be announced at a neutral site in the San Luis Valley
Centauri boys vs. Alamosa boys at a time to be announced at a neutral site in the San Luis Valley
Monday, Feb. 25
All games will be played at Montezuma-Cortez High School.
1 p.m.: girls’ third-place game
2:30 p.m.: boys’ third-place game
4 p.m.: girls’ championship game
5:30 p.m.: boys’ championship game
The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate boys fell to the Bayfield Wolverines in a tournament play-in game on Wednesday, 48-26. Now, the Pirates will wait for the state tournament bracket to be announced to see if their season will continue.
This story was posted on February 21, 2019.