Identification released in Sunday death

The man who died Sunday after being found floating in a small pool alongside the San Juan River in downtown Pagosa Springs has been identified by Archuleta County Coroner Dan Keuning as Matthew V. Kochen, 54.
Kochen was from Arizona but living and working in Pagosa Springs, reported Keuning.
He was found floating facedown in the small pool alongside the San Juan River at Mary Fisher Park, near the Hot Springs Boulevard Bridge, by someone crossing the bridge.
Colorado State Patrol, Pagosa Springs EMS and the Pagosa Fire Protection District attempted to revive the man, but were unsuccessful, Keuning explained. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. The Pagosa Springs Police Department also responded.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, but no foul play is suspected, Keuning said. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
For more information, see next Thursday’s edition of The SUN.
