Iacino to speak at Democratic Club luncheon

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta Democratic Club will hold its monthly luncheon Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Pagosa Brewing Company. The featured speaker will be James Iacino, a new candidate running in the Democratic primary to unseat Rep. Scott Tipton to represent the Third U.S. Congressional District.

Iacino is a third-generation Coloradoan who now resides in Montrose. He recently resigned as CEO of Seattle Fish Company, a firm started by his grandfather over 100 years ago in Denver. The company is one of the largest seafood wholesalers in the nation with facilities in Denver and Montrose.

For his success as CEO, he was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016, a global program to recognize leaders. He was also Colorado State University’s Graduate of the Last Decade. He serves on the Cooking Matters Colorado Leadership Council, which “helps parents and caregivers struggling with limited food budgets to learn how to shop for and cook healthy, affordable meals.” His main issues are sustainable jobs at decent wages and the protection of our natural resources. He is married and has two young sons.

The intent of the Archuleta Democratic Club is to provide an opportunity for dialogue on progressive ideas in an informal social setting, as well as providing an update on party activities, local, state and national. We will begin gathering at 11:30 a.m. to allow some time for socializing, with lunch beginning at noon. There is no admission fee, but all participants will be asked to order lunch.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to John Porco, first vice chair of the Archuleta County Democratic Party, at jwppagosa@gmail.com or at 946-2684 so that we can provide a count to the restaurant. All people are welcome at the lunch.

