‘I loved my job’: June Madrid reflects on 30 years as Archuleta County clerk and recorder

Photo courtesy Natalie Woodruff
Retiring Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder June Madrid receives fanfare and an escort to her retirement party on Jan. 7, her last day in office after nearly 30 years as an elected official.

“It just feels like I’m on vacation,” said June Madrid, who is now into just a few months of retirement following nearly 30 years of service as the Archuleta County clerk and recorder and nearly 40 years of working for Archuleta County.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on March 21, 2019.