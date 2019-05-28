Hunter Smith

Hunter Smith, a senior at Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS), is the most recent student selected to receive a scholarship from the Juliana Ellsmore Music Scholarship Fund. Ellsmore was a beautiful, brilliant and talented young woman of 19 who loved music and singing and life. This scholarship was created by her family and friends to honor her memory and spirit. Smith has performed in show productions, concerts and other events. He was most recently seen performing as Cowboy Bob in PSHS’s production of “Footloose.” Smith will be studying voice with Venita Burch.

