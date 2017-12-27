Humane Society thrift store issues reminder to not donate electronics

- News
By Mike Stoll
Special to The PREVIEW
It’s the time of year when people often replace or upgrade a variety of electronic devices. Please keep in mind that the electronic waste disposal ban that was enacted a couple years ago makes it illegal to dispose of most electronic devices, including computers and TVs, in our local landfill.
Because there is very little demand for old tube TVs and outdated computers and monitors, if those unsellable electronic items are dropped off at a thrift store, even as well-meaning donations, the store ultimately has to pay to properly recycle them. As an example, the cost to the Humane Society thrift store for recycling two dozen old, unsellable TVs this past fall was in excess of $800.
The Humane Society thrift store generates sales revenue that is absolutely essential to keeping our animal shelter open and operating to capacity. Without the many generous donations of gently used and new items our store receives, we would not be able to adequately take care of the homeless and abandoned dogs and cats in our community, so we sincerely hope it doesn’t seem like we’re “biting the hand that feeds us” when we ask that people refrain from donating old electronic devices.
Several local trash disposal companies offer an electronic waste recycling service, as does the City of Durango Recycling Center, and more information on electronic waste and the landfill disposal ban can be found at www.Colorado.gov/cdphe/ewaste. For additional information or for questions regarding donations to the Humane Society thrift store, please call Bonnie Milburn, store manager, at 264-6424.
From all of us at the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs, including the shelter cats and dogs, we wish everyone in our community a merry Christmas and a happy new year.
