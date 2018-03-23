Humane Society Chocolate and Other Decadent Delights auction

PREVIEW photos/Terri House

Scene … at the Mardi Gras-themed Humane Society Chocolate and Other Decadent Delights auction Saturday at the PLPOA Clubhouse. The annual event featured raffles, auctions, other games, dinner and, of course, sweets. More than 30 decadent and delightful dessert creations donated by pastry chefs, bakers, caterers, restaurants and creative chocolatiers were on display.

