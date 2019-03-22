- News
Scene … at the Humane Society Chocolate and Other Decadent Delights auction and fundraising dinner. The annual dinner offered attendees a chance to enjoy a seated dinner, browse and bid on more than 30 decadent and delightful desserts, play games and more. All of the proceeds benefit the Pagosa Springs Humane Society care for its shelter animals.
