How would Erma do it?

You want me to teach the writers’ group as to how to write humor? If I do, everybody needs to bring a situation that has made them mad.

Humor is all about finding laughter in the midst of angst. Humor writing is a weapon. Any issue that is too explosive you can’t write, you can say in humor so readers can digest it.

I said to one of the writers in the group, “We are all going to learn how to write humor next week.”

She quipped, “It’s not going to happen.”

I stood in front of the writers that morning with my knees locked and I laid my weapon on the podium. I was prepared. I saw their doubtful, solemn faces. Had anyone written humor before? No. Did anyone want to write humor? No. I’m in trouble.

The book said, “Hearing a joke is funny, talking about why it is funny is not. So it follows that teaching humor, though a very good gig by all teaching measures, is a risky proposition on the whole.”

Now, I find out teaching how to write humor is a risky proposition. I said to the writers, “Approach humor with a smile on your face. Tell me what you are mad about. What made you mad about what makes you mad? Find something funny about it.”

They had brought their angst with them and I said to myself, “It’s going to be a long two hours.”

The more the writers thought of what made them mad, the more tense everyone became.

The lesson was the next chapter in the study book and it wasn’t my fault. I needed to approach it differently. I went to the Queen of Humor. How would Erma do it? What made her so funny?

The week before, I checked out Erma Bombeck’s books from the library. She writes funny, but she didn’t give any instructions on how to make it funny. I noticed she broke the rules and she used double and triple metaphors. She got away with it, not because she was Erma, but because she knew the rules.

When I used to teach painting, I’d tell the students, if you know the rules, then you can break them. If you don’t know them, you’ll just make a big mess.

I needed to teach them some ground rules. I’ve got a mess on my hands. They were preaching their angst. Sermons are death on humor. These writers must find some comic devices in order to disguise their serious point.

Believe it or not, humorists are serious writers. They operate on a deeper current than most people suspect. They must go against the grain to say what the populace wants to hear.

I turned to our study book.

1. Find what is funny in what we know to be true.

2. Don’t strain for laughs; humor is built on surprise.

3. Deflect anger into a channel where we can laugh at frailty instead of railing against it.

4. Must have a target. All humor must be about something. It must touch concretely on life.

5. Stick to what we know.

6. Approach the problem with a smile. Dig deep for something funny about it.

7. Writing humor is always an element of surprise and has a twist at the end.

8. Humor is also about timing.

9. End by striving for truth and add humor along the way. Ultimately, we realize truth and humor are intertwined.

I looked around the room. This is going to be a hard bunch to crack. Their serious eyes stared back at me. I need to do something. I’ll put smiles on their faces. I shouldn’t bring up their anger again. They are getting madder at me. I’ll read something from Erma.

“Bill gave me a Christmas gift. I pushed back the tissue on a large box, my heart beating with excitement as I fantasized about a mink hat or a jacket. ‘I give up,’ I said, ‘What is it?’

“‘Does “squirrel” have any meaning for you?’ he asked. ‘It’s a squirrel feeder.’

“‘I got a squirrel feeder?’

“Sensing my disappointment, Bill said, ‘You’ve got everything.’

“When did I become a woman who had everything? It seemed ludicrous that someone who walked around with a safety pin in her underwear would have everything.”

There were a couple of laughs. None of us are Erma Bombecks, but life is tough, at best. There are things we face that are too hard to laugh about and harder to write about.

E. B. White, famous writer and humorist, said, “Analyzing humor is like dissecting a frog. Few people are interested and the frog dies of it.”

Well, the frog died that morning, but I thanked God the rabbit didn’t die.

Final brushstroke: Someone said, “What’s with the rabbit? It doesn’t make sense.” Of course it makes sense, it means I’m not pregnant. As I was explaining the punch line, the frog died twice. Better that we all forget about writing humor and stick to writing devotions and novels.

