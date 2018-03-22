How to make reading a family activity

With the ongoing demands of parenthood, it’s easy to forget that if you want your children to be excited about reading, they should see that you are also. Here are some insights and tips from Pamela Paul and Maria Russo’s recent New York Times article on “How to Raise a Reader” to help you make reading a family activity:

• Make reading a group activity. Instead of organizing family leisure time around TV, movies or video games, schedule a regular family reading time. As your youngsters begin to choose their own books and read independently, they may be less inclined to talk to you about what they’re reading. But if they’re reading right next to you, you’ll hear them laugh, exclaim or make some other response, which gives you an opening for conversation.

• Books belong everywhere. Create impromptu reading opportunities for your child by leaving books in places where they may be picked up in an idle moment. Photography books on a coffee table. Big, visual, information-rich book like David Macaulay’s “The Way Things Work” in the bathroom. Magazines anywhere in the house where they might catch a young reader’s eye.

• Join — or start — a parent-child or caregiver-child book club. Being in a book club together increases the opportunities for you to start conversations about books, which may lead to deeper conversations about other topics.

• Books to movies. Encourage your child to read the book before the movie adaptation hits the screen. You do the same. Then you can discuss how the story was told in different ways.

Healthy eating on a

budget today

If you are having some difficulty eating healthily on a budget, please join us today, Thursday, March 22, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., when San Juan Basin Public Health representatives will be on hand for a free interactive discussion about healthy living including nutrition tips, effective grocery shopping and how to cook affordable, healthy meals.

Healthy snacks will be available and new recipes will be provided. Everyone is welcome — no registration is required.

Teen role-playing today

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place today, Thursday, March 22, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Teen book club tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday, March 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the teen book club, seventh- through 12th-graders will discuss “Ship Breaker” by Paolo Bacigalupi and enjoy free snacks. Stop by the library to pick up a copy.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, March 23, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

Literary Ladies tomorrow

This free book-lovers’ group — formerly the Senior Book Club — meets on the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Tomorrow, Friday, March 23, they will discuss “The Baker’s Daughter” by Sarah McCoy. Stop by the library to pick up a copy. For more information, contact Marilyn Stroud at Bakestroud@aol.com. No registration is required.

LEGO Club Saturday

Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — this Saturday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to noon for the LEGO Club.

Reading with therapy dogs

On Tuesday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to noon, youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to share their favorite books with Hondo, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. Then on Friday, March 30, at the same time, Bacchus will do the honors. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

New board games event

Next Wednesday, March 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., kids from fourth through 12th grades are invited to join us to play a variety of board and tabletop games at this new event.

DIY for adults

At this month’s free DIY event next Wednesday, March 28, from 1 to 2 p.m., we’ll make no-sew aprons suitable for both men and women. They are handy to have around when someone offers to help with the dishes and they make wonderful housewarming gifts. A kitchen towel, cotton string and some inexpensive hardware can easily be converted into a practical and durable apron. No registration is required.

Spanish conversation

Next Wednesday, March 28, from 4 to 5 p.m., practice your Spanish with other Spanish-language learners and speakers at this free informal session. All are welcome, from beginners to native Spanish speakers. No registration is required.

Tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Computer/technology classes

Join us on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. for free sessions to learn a technology skill or application.

Today, March 22, you will focus on Learning Express Library, a comprehensive, interactive online learning platform that can be used to help students and other learners succeed. This is a highly useful database to improve computer skills or receive training relevant to almost any job or responsibility.

On March 29, we will go over the basics of Google Photos and how it can be used to store or back up your digital photos.

Adult education

Our PALS program — Pagosa Adult Learning Services — takes place three days a week: Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Please note that both storytimes are now open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Academy Award DVDs

“The Breadwinner” was a nominee for best animated feature.

Other DVDs

“In Search of Balance” is a documentary exploring the causes of the increase in chronic and autoimmune diseases. “Iron Jawed Angels” is the true story of young activists who put their lives at risk to help American women get the right to vote.

CDs

“Surprise Me” by Sophie Kinsella follows a couple who decide to bring surprises into their marriage. “Night Moves” by Jonathan Kellerman is an Alex Delaware mystery. “Poison” by John Lescroat is a Dismas Hardy mystery. “The Girl in Times Square” by Paullina Simons is a mystery that begins when a young college student disappears.

How-to and self help

“Mini Makeovers” is a Country Living guide to easy ways to transform every room in your home. “Love Your Age” is an AARP guide that offers 100 easy-to-adopt healthy habits to give you energy and confidence — but, note that it is very hard to read, with small type, often light gray on white or black on a bright color, odd choices considering the book’s target audience. “In Praise of Difficult Women” by Karen Karbo features life lessons from 29 women in modern history who dared to break the rules.

Other nonfiction

“Kierkegaard’s Muse: The Mystery of Regine Olsen” by Joakim Garff is the first biography of the literary and romantic inspiration for Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard. “Agatha Christie: A Mysterious Life” by Laura Thompson is a biography of the crime writer.

Mysteries and suspense

“Sometimes I Lie” by Alice Feeney is a psychological thriller about a woman in a coma. “Caribbean Rim” by Randy Wayne White is a Doc Ford thriller.

Other novels

“The Flight Attendant” by Chris Bohjalian begins when she wakes in Dubai with a dead man in her bed. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” by Jason Fry is an adaptation of the film with alternate versions of the script.

Large print

“The Rising Sea” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown is a Numa Files Kurt Austin adventure. “As You Wish” by Jude Deveraux features three women ranging in age from 20 to 60.

Thanks for our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“Anger and aggression weaken you, because they take so much energy to hold in place. But kindness is a strength that makes you more serene.” — Ellen DeGeneres, TV host, actress and activist.

