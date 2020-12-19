How Salvation Army serves Archuleta County

By Nancy Rea

Salvation Army

Have you ever wondered what happens to the loose change, checks and hard-earned dollars you’ve placed in the Salvation Army Red Kettle? How about the donations that are mailed to Salvation Army? You’re about to learn how your money is spent.

Over the years, your contributions have allowed Salvation Army in Archuleta County to assist with requests such as helping with bus rides, hot showers, emergency lodging, utility bills, clothing, rent, food, prescriptions and medical services, maybe even a sleeping bag to stay warm. Salvation Army has financially assisted local nonprofit organizations and food pantries. We’ve helped supply diapers, car seats, frozen turkeys, food boxes and back-to-school items. We simply meet needs at the point of need.

You’ll appreciate knowing that everyone involved with our local Salvation Army volunteers their time to serve people requesting our assistance. The volunteers you see bell ringing provide you an opportunity to generously give so folks in need can receive a helping hand from Salvation Army. Please give the bell ringers a wave and drop a donation in the kettle.

To anyone who has ever made a contribution, thank you for partnering with Salvation Army. Working together, using your generous donations, lives are being impacted in our community. The needs are many this year. In case you haven’t had the opportunity to drop a donation in the kettle, would you please consider mailing a check to: Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1567, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer at the red kettle, please call Nancy Rea at 946-2499. Merry Christmas and thank you.