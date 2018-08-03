Housing groups to connect with residents at county fair

- News
By Lynne Vickerstaff
Special to The SUN
Pagosa Housing Partners (PHP) and several other regional housing organizations plan to connect with local residents at an informational booth at the Archuleta County Fair this week.
Part of PHP’s current project is to bring regional housing organizations closer together, to share resources and information. Organizations represented at the fair include Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County, Archuleta Housing Corporation and HomesFund. All will be distributing housing information relevant to the community.
PHP has begun a survey of local residents and employees to better quantify the community’s housing needs. A 2017 Housing Needs Study produced for the town and county governments identified important areas that should be addressed in an overall strategic plan. The PHP survey will better detail and define the issues by gathering information from the residents of Archuleta County or adjacent counties who live and/or work here.
Residents can learn more about Archuleta County housing issues and find out where to take the Housing Needs Survey by visiting the booth at the Archuleta County Fair. The fair begins on Thursday, Aug. 2, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 5.
