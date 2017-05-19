House brawls and house concerts with Thingamajig Theatre Company

- News
By Audrey Crocker
Special to The PREVIEW
Thingamajig Theatre Company continues its presentation of the Tony Award-winning play “God of Carnage” tonight through this weekend at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.
Featuring Melissa Firlit, Christina Norris, Dan Morrison and Artistic Director Tim Moore, Michael Thomas Walker directs this outrageous comedy about parenting and the lengths we go to protect our kids (and ourselves) while asking the question, “Can we ever live together and remain civilized?”
Performances begin at 7 p.m.; 2 p.m. on Sunday. The show is rated R for adult language and situations.
At 6 p.m. on n May 27, Thingamajig Theatre Company is hosting its final House Concert starring tenor Luke Hefner and soprano Jameelah Leaundra.
Returning vocal superstar and all around “hunk” Luke Hefner will join forces with New York newcomer Jameelah Leaundra, who stars as the title character in this summer’s “Aida,” to help raise funding for the construction of Thingamajig’s beautiful new Artist House.
They will be accompanied by returning musician Dale Scrivener, performing a wide range of musical numbers that are sure to amaze and delight. In addition, you’ll be getting a sneak-peak at what is coming this summer season.
Doors open at 6 p.m., at the newly constructed Artist House at 165 Aspenglow Blvd. Food and beverages will be served, as well as a tour of this incredible home to the extremely small number of ticketed guests while enjoying a private vocal performance.
Get your tickets now to this exclusive event and help support your local, professional theater continue to thrive in Pagosa Springs.
Tickets for “God of Carnage” and the House Concert are available by visiting pagosacenter.org or calling 731-SHOW (7469).
