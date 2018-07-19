Hot Springs Blvd. to be closed temporarily Friday morning

Special to The SUN

The town’s contractor for the Town Park/Hermosa Street project will be completing striping on the south side of the Hot Springs Boulevard intersection on Friday morning, July 20.

