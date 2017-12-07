Hot chocolate hullabaloo: Free holiday fun for all ages

The first of three special free Christmas events for all ages takes place next Thursday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., when your library hosts a hot chocolate hullabaloo. Bring your family and friends and celebrate the holidays with us as you create your own seasonable crafts to take home while drinking hot cocoa.

Also, mark your calendars for two more special family holiday events: A cookie cook-off on Dec. 20 from 2 to 3 p.m., and an event to create candy and chocolate holiday treats on Dec. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. Watch for more details in next week’s “Library News” column.

Library closure

Your library is closed today, Thursday, Dec. 7, for staff training.

We are partnering with the Ignacio Public Library to share ideas and activities relating to community engagement and team building. So, while the building is closed, our staff will be working and learning things to make the library even better for you, our patrons.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

LEGO Club

Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — this Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.

Tween gaming

Free gaming for fourth through eighth grades is Monday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh-12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Book club for adults

Our free book club for adults meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles.

On Dec. 12, we will discuss “Doc Susie: The True Story of a Country Physician in the Colorado Rockies” by Virginia Cornell. Stop by to pick up a copy. No registration is required.

DIY for adults

At this month’s free DIY event on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 1 to 2 p.m., we’ll learn to make mint sugar scrub. We’ll use coconut oil, peppermint extract and sugar to create a sweet-smelling scrub that makes a perfect stocking stuffer. No registration is required.

Teen writers group

Join us next Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 5 p.m. for our free teen writers meeting for seventh- through 12th-graders. This group’s interests include stories, poetry, graphic novels and fan fiction.

Computer/technology classes

Join us from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, to learn about Facebook business pages. No registration is required.

Adult education

Our PALS program — Pagosa Adult Learning Services — takes place three days a week: Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Tech Time

Drop in with your technology questions for free help on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Note there will be no Tech Time today, Dec. 7.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life. Recommended for children up to 12 months.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for 30 minutes of free stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.

DVDs

“Stateless” is a documentary about former Soviet Jews denied refugee status in the U.S. “No Time for Sergeants” is a comedy starring Andy Griffith. “Windwalker” is the story of a Cheyenne warrior. “Wind River” is a thriller. “American Gods” is season one.

Thrillers and mysteries

“Ramses the Damned” by Anne Rice begins with the Egyptian pharaoh waking up in Edwardian England. “The People vs Alex Cross” by James Patterson has the hero on trial for murder. “Tom Clancy Power and Empire” by Marc Cameron is a Jack Ryan adventure.

Other novels

“The Story of Arthur Truluv” by Elizabeth Berg features three people, two of whom meet in a cemetery. “Secrets of Cavendon” by Barbara Taylor Bradford is a saga of two families.

Large print

“The House of Unexpected Sisters” by Alexander McCall Smith is a No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency story. “Quick and Dirty” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington adventure. “Mind Game” by Iris Johansen is an Eve Duncan mystery. “Deep Freeze” by John Sandford is a Virgil Flowers mystery. “After the Fire” by Henning Mankell follows an elderly recluse after his house burns down. “Typhoon Fury” by Live Cussler and Boyd Morrison is an Oregon Files adventure. “In the Midst of Winter” by Isabel Allende is a romance. “Pulse” by Felix Francis is a Dick Francis racing world mystery. “The Quantum Spy” by David Ignatius is a CIA mystery. “In This Moment” by Karen Kingsbury is a Baxter family Christian novel. “Every Breath You Take” by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke is an Under Suspicion mystery. “Tell Tale” by Jeffrey Archer is a short story collection.

Nonfiction

“Colorado” is an Insight Guidebook with a free app and e-book. “The Long Running Life of Helena Zigon” by Jasmina Kozina Praprotnik is a biography of the legendary Slovenia runner. “Eat and Make” by Sweet Paul provides recipes and kitchen crafts. “What Unites Us” by Dan Rather features the former TV anchor’s reflections on patriotism. “Inside Camp David” by Rear Adm. Michael Giorgione explores the private world of the presidential retreat. “Football’s Greatest” is an updated Sports Illustrated guide.

CDs

“The Whispering Room” by Dean Koontz is a Jane Hawk murder mystery.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks for our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Gayle Dixon, Joanne Ferko and our anonymous donors.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.

