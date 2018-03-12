Homicide suspect’s photo released

- News
Update: Authorities have released an updated description of the suspect in Sunday night’s homicide. He is believed to be caucasian, approximated to be between 5 foot 6 inches and 5 foot 9 inches tall, with brown hair and a small-to-medium build, approximately 140 to 150 pounds. He was wearing jeans and a woodland camouflage ski jacket with a hood.
“We believe this person is a local,” said Pagosa Springs Police Department Detective Scott Maxwell.
Authorities have also released the description of a possible associated incident, though the connection has not been confirmed. That vehicle is described as a four-door Toyota 4Runner or Nissan Pathfinder type of vehicle, white, and is a possible late-1980s model with a roof rack. The vehicle had either a lot of mud or possibly homemade camouflage on the bottom back half.
Previous information:
Sunday night’s shooting incident is now considered a homicide, with Ski and Bow Rack’s owner Larry Fisher, 71, of Pagosa Springs passing away at 4:29 a.m. after being flown to St. Anthony’s Level I Trauma Center in Lakewood, Colo., following a shooting at the store.
According to Archuleta County Coroner Dan Keuning, the cause of death is tentatively a single gunshot wound to the chest. An autopsy is pending.
Pagosa Springs Police Detective Scott Maxwell reported that at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a shooting took place at Ski and Bow Rack at 354 E. Pagosa St.
Officers believe the shooting occurred when a burglary in progress was interrupted by Fisher.
It is unknown if he is on foot or in a vehicle.
The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you see someone fitting this description, do not approach the person and immediately notify Archuleta Combined Dispatch by calling 731-2160.
The investigation by Pagosa Springs Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation is still underway.
