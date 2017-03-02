Homemakers to present the story of Ghost Ranch

By Tozi Rubin

Special to The PREVIEW

The Mountain View Homemakers are featuring Debra Hepler, executive director of Ghost Ranch in New Mexico, at their meeting on March 9.

Hepler will be relating the history of the ranch, focusing on artist Georgia O’Keefe, who lived and painted there for 50 years. The ranch offers tours, workshops, two museums, lodging and retreats.

We invite all area women to meet at 11:30 am on Thursday, March 9, at the Methodist Church on Lewis Street.

We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food. This is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends in the community.

Note: Our meeting is taking place at the same time as Loaves and Fishes across the street, so parking will be at a premium. Everyone is encouraged to carpool.

Mountain View Homemakers is a 50-year-old monthly gathering of area women who are interested in making their lives, the lives of their families, and the community more enjoyable. The meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity.

We meet on the second Thursday of every month. There are no dues or membership requirements and every interested woman is welcome. Homemaking skills are not required. Call Tozi at 731-3360 with questions.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle

Like this: Like Loading…