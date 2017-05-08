Homemakers to present memory skills lesson

- News
By Tozi Rubin
Special to The PREVIEW
Mountain View Homemakers member Jan Starnes taught memory skills as a part of study skills classes at San Antonio College. She promises a fun session of memory games and tricks that many of us desperately need.
We invite all area women to join us at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members.
Starnes’ talk will follow.
Note: Our meeting is taking place at the same time as Loaves and Fishes across the street, so parking will be at a premium. Everyone is encouraged to carpool.
Mountain View Homemakers is a 50-year-old monthly gathering of area women who are interested in making their lives, the lives of their families and the community more enjoyable. This is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends in the community.
We meet on the second Thursday of every month. There are no dues or membership requirements and homemaking skills are not required. The meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity. First time visitors are not expected to bring food.
Call Tozi at 731-3360 with questions.