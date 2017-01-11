Homemakers to present fascinating Alaskan travel stories

- News
By Tozi Rubin
Special to The PREVIEW
Mountain View Homemakers member Arlie Swett and her husband, Brian, will be the speakers at the group’s meeting on Jan. 12.
Brian Swett will describe his adventure to climb Denali in Alaska. Along with his five team members, Brian attempted to climb the 20,315-foot mountain (the tallest in North America) in 1991. He will tell the story with narration and a slide show.
Arlie Swett moved to Alaska in 1973, where her career in education included elementary and high school classroom teaching, special education and district level administration. After retiring to Colorado, she has been returning to remote Alaskan villages as a literacy coach and early education consultant. She will share her experiences with travel in remote Alaskan villages by small planes, snow machines and ATVs.
The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food.
Our meeting is taking place at the same time as Loaves and Fishes across the street, so parking will be at a premium. Everyone is encouraged to carpool.
Mountain View Homemakers is a 50-year-old women’s service organization. We welcome all area women who are interested in bettering their lives, the lives of their families and the community as a whole. The monthly meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity. This is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends in Pagosa Country.
There are no dues or membership requirements to join this friendly, interesting and diverse group of women. We meet the second Thursday of every month. So-called homemaking skills are not required.
Please call Tozi at 731-3360 with any questions.