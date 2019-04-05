Homemakers to learn how to line dance on April 11

By Tozi Rubin

Special to The PREVIEW

Line dancing is exactly what its name implies — people dancing in lines to music.

In line dancing, a dance is choreographed, often to a particular song, with a repeated sequence of steps, all dancers in lines facing one direction and executing the steps at the same time. Line dancing can be danced to most types of music, from pop songs to oldies, country and Latin.

Line dancing has fantastic benefits: It can help reduce stress, increase energy, improve coordination and help reduce the risk of dementia. Dancing involves mental effort and physical activities, which help our brains function better.

The Pagosa Springs Line Dancers have been dancing for about 12 years. The group started small in a member’s home, but today is an ever-growing group of women and men who want to learn and enjoy dancing.

At our meeting on Thursday, April 11, the Pagosa Line Dancers will do a couple of demonstrations. Then, they will get you all on the floor, teach a few steps, put those steps together and dance. You can also keep your seat and watch the fun. Hope to see you there.

The Homemakers will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food. The line dancing demonstration will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. If your time is limited, you are welcome to skip lunch and join us at 12:30 p.m.

Mountain View Homemakers is a 50-year-old monthly gathering of area women who are interested in making their lives, the lives of their families and the community more enjoyable. The meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity. This is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends in the community.

We meet on the second Thursday of every month. There are no dues or membership requirements and every interested woman is welcome. Homemaking skills as such are not required. Call Tozi at 731-3360 with questions.

