Homemakers to honor local nonprofits at Day of Thanksgiving

By Tozi Rubin

On Nov. 14, the Mountain View Homemakers will be presenting five local nonprofit organizations with a monetary donation.

This will truly be a Day of Thanksgiving for these charities. It will also be a day to express our thanks for the contributions that these charities make in Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County. They serve men, women and children.

Club members worked throughout the last year to ensure that we would raise enough money to make these donations possible. We also thank community members for your generous support at our events.

Our meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food.

Following our meal, checks will be given to representatives of each of the five organizations. Attending members voted for these groups in September. Their representatives will each briefly explain how they can utilize these funds.

Mountain View Homemakers is a 56-year-old women’s service organization. We welcome all area women who are interested in bettering their lives, the lives of their families, and the community as a whole. The monthly meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity.

This is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends in the community. There are no dues or membership requirements to join this friendly, interesting, and diverse group of women. We meet the second Thursday of every month. If you have a home, you are a homemaker; no special skills are needed.

Please call Tozi Rubin at 731-3360 with any questions.

