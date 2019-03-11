Homemakers sponsoring ‘Living with Wildfire — Mitigate, Prevent and Protect’ on March 14

By Tozi Rubin

Mike Le Roux is the director of emergency operations for the Office of Emergency Management, a division under the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office. Le Roux and his team are primarily responsible for emergency preparedness within the county, as well as coordinating the county’s emergency response to wildland fires, search and rescue and other county-level incidents.

Le Roux’s team provides for the protection of life, health, safety, welfare and property of the public and community. In addition, they assist community members in solving problems related to emergency management.

We know that most of us are relieved by this winter’s snowfall. However, all of this precipitation will mean that grasses and shrubs will grow rapidly this spring and summer, thus, increasing the possibility of wildfire. And we live in an area that is wildfire-prone, as evidenced by last year’s 416 Fire near Durango.

On March 14, Le Roux will speak at Homemakers. Our meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food.

This meeting is open to men as well as women.

Mountain View Homemakers is a 50-year-old monthly gathering of area women who are interested in making their lives, the lives of their families and the community more enjoyable. The meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity. This is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends in the community.

We meet on the second Thursday of every month. There are no dues or membership requirements and every interested woman is welcome. Homemaking skills such are not required. Call Tozi at 731-3360 with questions.

