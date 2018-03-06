Homemakers’ meeting to focus on computer problems, techniques

- News
By Tozi Rubin
Special to The PREVIEW
The theme of Mountain View Homemakers’ March meeting is information technology.
Our speaker will be John Kennedy, who was the technology director for the Pagosa Springs school system.
After his presentation, Kennedy will answer questions about your computer problems, ways to up the speed when you are on the Internet, cellphone pointers, protection against viruses and more.
Many of us are sure to leave more technology savvy than when we arrived. And perhaps some of us will be laughing about how lucky we are to have a teenager in the family.
The program will begin after lunch.
We invite all area women to join us at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 8, at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food.
Mountain View Homemakers is a 50-year-old monthly gathering of area women who are interested in making their lives, the lives of their families, and the community more enjoyable. The meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity. This is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends in the community.
We meet on the second Thursday of every month. There are no dues or membership requirements and every interested woman is welcome. Homemaking skills are not required. Call Tozi at 731-3360 with questions.
