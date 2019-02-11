Homemakers ask: ‘What is your favorite thing?’

By Tozi Rubin

Special to The PREVIEW

The theme of the Mountain View Homemakers’ Feb. 14 meeting is “My Favorite Thing.” This program is back by popular demand because we’ve all had such a great time in the past as members shared favorite household tips, personal treasures, books and even recipes.

Be sure to bring something to share that is a big favorite with you. It can be an object, a cooking trick, something in technology, a vacation recommendation or a novel way to use something. You are only limited by your imagination. You can bring a favorite friend to introduce them to our wonderful group.

Because everyone will want to have time for their “favorite thing,” we ask that you limit your “share” to a couple of minutes. And you do not have to bring a favorite if you prefer not to. The program will begin after lunch.

Our meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food.

Mountain View Homemakers is a 50-year-old monthly gathering of area women who are interested in making their lives, the lives of their families and the community more enjoyable. The meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity. This is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends in the community.

We meet on the second Thursday of every month. There are no dues or membership requirements and every interested woman is welcome. Homemaking skills are not required. Call Tozi at 731-3360 with questions.

