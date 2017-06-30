Homemade Yogurt

Recipe courtesy: Colorado Department of Agriculture and Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C.

1 quart whole milk

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt or 5-gram packet powdered yogurt starter

Heat milk in a thick walled saucepan to 180 degrees. Turn off heat and cool milk to 120 degrees, then add starter (yogurt or powder). Preheat incubator to 115 degrees. Incubate in a thermos, slow cooker or warm oven at 115 degrees for a minimum of 5 hours, or longer (up to 12 hours) for more tart yogurt.

Remove from the incubator container and chill the yogurt overnight to completely set. For Greek yogurt, strain through cheesecloth overnight, covered.

Sweeten as needed with honey or sugar.

Use yogurt to make mason jar parfaits alternating layers of yogurt, granola, fresh blueberries, lemon curd and blueberry curd.

