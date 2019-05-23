Homemade dinners for Thingamajig actors

Scene … enjoying a homemade dinner. On May 14, the Friends of the Theatre, led by Chris Pike and Joyce Ryan, cooked homemade meals for the cast and crew of Thingamajig Theatre Company on their Tech Tuesday rehearsal day, when all the technical elements of the show like lights, sound and sets come together for the first time. This summer’s season features five Broadway musicals in rotation at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Theater, Thingamajig