Home lost in Feb. 6 fire

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

On Feb. 6, around 12:42 a.m., personnel from the Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) responded to a structure fire at the Airport Mobile Home Park on Piedra Road, with the home ultimately deemed “pretty much a total loss.”

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Fire District, News