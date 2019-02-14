Home lost in Feb. 6 fire

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By John Finefrock
Staff Writer
On Feb. 6, around 12:42 a.m., personnel from the Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) responded to a structure fire at the Airport Mobile Home Park on Piedra Road, with the home ultimately deemed “pretty much a total loss.”
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Fire District, News